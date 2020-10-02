SUNY Oswego to resume in-person learning October 5

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited SUNY Oswego on Friday for an update on the college’s progress after pausing in-person learning due to climbing coronavirus cases on campus.

Malatras, joined by SUNY Oswego president, Deborah Stanley, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, and Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, announced the college will resume in-person learning Monday, October 5.

The group celebrated the dwindling COVID-19 cases and thanked the students for their compliance and efforts to stop the spread.

President Stanley said the college will continue to monitor for the disease via wastewater surveillance and will begin proactively testing students, staff, and faculty every 3 weeks.