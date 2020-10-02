SUNY Oswego to resume in-person learning October 5

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited SUNY Oswego on Friday for an update on the college’s progress after pausing in-person learning due to climbing coronavirus cases on campus.
Malatras, joined by SUNY Oswego president, Deborah Stanley, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, and Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, announced the college will resume in-person learning Monday, October 5.
The group celebrated the dwindling COVID-19 cases and thanked the students for their compliance and efforts to stop the spread.
President Stanley said the college will continue to monitor for the disease via wastewater surveillance and will begin proactively testing students, staff, and faculty every 3 weeks.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How Invisible Fence Helps Pets And The CNY Community
- Oneida Co. venue being tied to spread of COVID-19
- Mexico’s president met with signs of support and protest in Juarez
- Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren indicted by grand jury, charged with scheme to defraud
- Ithaca Police investigating a burglary at Tompkins Trust Company
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App