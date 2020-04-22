WATCH: White House briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Click the player above to watch the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest White House briefing as of Wednesday, April 22.
If you would like to watch on a mobile device, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Migrant farmworkers exempt from Trump’s proposed immigration ban
- St. Joe’s CEO takes 25 percent pay cut, 500 furloughed workers will slowly be brought back as surgeries resume
- Some rapid testing produces false negatives
- Oneida Co. Executive Anthony Picente speaks about COVID-19 in the county
- Pelosi tables proxy voting proposal after GOP opposition
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App