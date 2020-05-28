Wayne County holds mask distribution drive-thrus for various towns

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County Public Health will hold county-wide events to distribute free masks to residents.

Residents are encouraged to bring a photo ID to the event.

Masks should be worn when residents are out in public spaces where social distancing guidelines are difficult to follow.

TOWN OF ARCADIA (NEWARK)

The drive-thru face mask distribution will be held Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Town of Arcadia Office Building located at 201 Frey Street.

Residents are asked to enter at the south end of the parking lot.

Masks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

It is limited to one mask per person per household.

TOWN OF BUTLER

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Hall.

TOWN OF GALEN (CLYDE)

A drive-thru mask distribution will be held on Thursday, May 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Highway Garage parking lot on Ford Street.

TOWN OF HURON

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Town Highway Barn located at 10880 Lummisville Road in Wolcott.

TOWN OF LYONS

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lyons Community Center located at 9 Manhattan Street.

TOWN OF MACEDON

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Masks will be distributed until they are gone. The event will be held at the West Wayne Plaza on Route 31.

TOWN OF MARION

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Marion Town Park located at 4072 Park Drive.

TOWN OF ONTARIO

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Masks will be distributed until they are gone at Casey Park located at 6551 Knickerbocker Road.

TOWN OF PALMYRA

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Highway Barn.

TOWN OF ROSE

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Highway Barn.

TOWN OF SAVANNAH

Residents looking for masks should call Town Hall at (315) 365-2811.

TOWN OF SODUS

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sodus Central School Soccer Stadium Parking Lot.

TOWN OF WALWORTH

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m. Distribution will continue until masks are gone at the Walworth Town Hall.

TOWN OF WILLIAMSON

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m.Distribution will continue until masks are gone at the Williamson Town Hall.

TOWN OF WOLCOTT

Mask distribution will be held on Saturday June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Highway Barn.