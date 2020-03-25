Wayne County: New confirmed case of coronavirus

LYONS, NY (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County public health officials report a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the county on Wednesday.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Wayne County to five.

The department says all those who have had contact with the individual have been contacted.

The cases in Wayne County include:

a woman in her 30s

a man in his 60s

two men in their 70s

a woman in her 80s.

