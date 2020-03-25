Live Now
Onondaga County & City of Syracuse announce Economic Resiliency Task Force
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance

Wayne County: New confirmed case of coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LYONS, NY (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County public health officials report a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the county on Wednesday.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Wayne County to five.

The department says all those who have had contact with the individual have been contacted.

The cases in Wayne County include:

  • a woman in her 30s
  • a man in his 60s
  • two men in their 70s
  • a woman in her 80s.

More from NewsChannel 9:


For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

https://www.localsyr.com/health/coronavirus/johns-hopkins-university-offers-live-map-of-covid-19-cases/

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected