Wayne County Public Health warns of social media COVID-19 vaccine scam

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Public Health is warning the public about false vaccine information circulating on social media pages.

On Thursday, Wayne County Public Health was alerted to misinformation that is being circulated on social media regarding how to make a vaccine appointment.

The post was made to look similar to a typical post or flyer on the Wayne County Public Health’s Facebook page.

The fake post is telling people to call 1-800-697-4829. Do not call this number.

That number does not belong to Wayne County Public Health. The department has alerted local authorities and an investigation is underway.

All COVID-19 vaccination appointment links and information will be posted on the county’s website.

Officials released the following statement:

“At this time, we do not have any public clinic appointments available. All of our first dose clinics, due to a limited amount of vaccine, have been closed and we are reaching out directly to our priority populations at this time. Wayne County Public Health takes protecting our residents to the highest priority, and that includes acting upon issues such as this fraudulent post, to protect their assurance when looking to us for reliable and accurate information through our social media outlets.”

If you see the fake post on Facebook, please report it. All of the posts and announcements from Wayne County Public Health will show a “verified page” checkmark.

To see the Wayne County Public Health’s Facebook page, click here.