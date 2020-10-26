Wayne County reports cluster of 61 COVID-19 cases at DeMay Nursing Home

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Public Health Department has confirmed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the DeMay Nursing Home.

Currently, there are 61 cases connected to the nursing home, with 47 of the cases being residents and 14 from the staff. Four out of those 47 residents have required hospitalization.

“Case investigations conducted by Wayne County Public Health have led to the belief that these cases have been linked to the spread from one or more staff members then onward to residents,” a statement from Wayne County reads.

“WCPH would like to remind all residents that it is critical that social distancing and mask usage, coupled with proper hand hygiene habits be utilized at all times to prevent the potential for the spread of COVID-19.”

