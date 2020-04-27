Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Wayne County reports first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County Public Health officials confirmed that a Wayne County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died in an area hospital. This individual was in their 60s, and was facing multiple underlying serious health conditions prior to testing positive.

Currently, there have been 68 positive cases of coronavirus in Wayne County. At this time, 44 of the 68 confirmed cases have resolved (recovered). The country has received 1035 processed tests results, with 967 of those results being negative.

The 68 Wayne County individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:

  • 2 Female/Males under the age of 10
  • 9 Females/Males in their 20s
  • 11 Females/Males in their 30s
  • 7 Females/Males in his 40s
  • 15 Females/Males in their 50s
  • 12 Females/Males in their 60s
  • 11 Females/Males in their 70s
  • 1 Female/male in their 80s

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected