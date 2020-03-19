Wayne County resident tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Wayne County Public Health Department.
The resident, who was undergoing short-stay rehabilitation at DeMay Living Center, is now being isolated at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
“DeMay Living Center and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital have been following, and will continue to follow, the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines to keep patients, residents and staff safe,” Wayne County Public Health Department said in a release.
The health department is currently tracking the patient’s contacts.
For Wayne County information on the coronavirus, email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us or by calling 315-946-5749.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cornell Hockey: Historic seasons left unfinished
- Tips to Stay Healthy With Dietician Kelly Springer
- Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead
- Pure Market and Eatery Connects People With Food
- SUNY Oswego professors adapt to distant learning style
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App