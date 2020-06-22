Wayne County to host drive-thru coronavirus testing event

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will be holding a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Health Center, which is located at 1519 Nye Road in Lyons.

The tests being performed are to see if a person has an active infection, not the antibodies.

Pre-registration is encouraged, as testing is limited. Click here to pre-register. Pre-registration closes on Wednesday evening.

