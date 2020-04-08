Webcams now in high demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — With more people working from home, technology is now in high demand.

Webcams have now become the latest hot commodity.

LogiTech, which dominates webcam sales, is reportedly out of every webcam it makes.

While most laptops come with built in cameras, they have lower resolution and people are looking for a quality picture.

Whether they are a student learning on zoom, a person working from home or a teacher giving a seminar.