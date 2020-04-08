Webcams now in high demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — With more people working from home, technology is now in high demand.
Webcams have now become the latest hot commodity.
LogiTech, which dominates webcam sales, is reportedly out of every webcam it makes.
While most laptops come with built in cameras, they have lower resolution and people are looking for a quality picture.
Whether they are a student learning on zoom, a person working from home or a teacher giving a seminar.
