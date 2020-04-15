Website helps New Yorkers find best telemedicine site for them

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — With people being directed to stay at home, telemedicine has been on the rise, allowing people to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. But with so many of these sites out there, you may not know which one is the best fit.

A new website now lets New Yorkers access telemedicine services best suited for them and allows people to search by their health insurance company or zip code. Once you find the options personally best for you, the site can launch you directly into a telemedicine visit. The goal of the site is to reduce hospital demand during these unpredictable times.

“You have mild symptoms of COVID, that’s actually the best place for you to be right now, is not going outside your house and not going to a doctor’s office and staying home, and talking to a healthcare provider either via phone, or via phone video, or online,” said Dr. Kimberly Kilby, Senior Leader of MVP’s Regional Medicine Directors.