Wednesday marks 20 years since Elian Gonzalez raid

(WSYR-TV) — 20 years ago on Wednesday armed immigration agents entered a Miami home in a dramatic pre-dawn raid to seize Elian Gonzalez, the young Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute.

The dispute was between relatives in Miami and Elian’s father after he was found drifting in a raft.

He had fled Cuba with his mother, but she died at sea.

After the raid, Elian was reunited with his father at Andrew Air Force Base and the two returned to Cuba.