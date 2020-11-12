WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Weedsport Junior and Senior High School will be moving to remote learning through November 18 after three students in the school tested positive for COVID-19. More than 100 students, teachers, and staff members are also under a mandatory quarantine.
In a message on the district’s website, it says, “The District has determined that our best course of action is to cancel all in-person instruction and have all students in grades 5-12 continue to take part in 100 percent remote instruction. This is not an easy decision to make, but due to the amount of staff members under quarantine orders by the county Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, this is the best course of action for our Jr.-Sr. High School at this time.”
The following are the anticipated return-to-school plans for in-person instruction:
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 (A Day): Grades 7, 8, and 9 attend
- Thursday, Nov. 19 (B Day): Grades 5 & 6 and Grades 10, 11, and 12 attend
- Friday, Nov. 20 (A Day): Grades 5 & 6 and Grades 7, 8, and 9 attend
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 6 American military members killed in Egypt helicopter crash
- President-elect Biden moves forward with transition despite Pres. Trump not conceding
- Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday
- Weedsport Jr/Sr High to go remote after more than 100 students, staff in quarantine
- Special freezers will be needed to store Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App