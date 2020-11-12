Weedsport Jr/Sr High to go remote after more than 100 students, staff in quarantine

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Weedsport Junior and Senior High School will be moving to remote learning through November 18 after three students in the school tested positive for COVID-19. More than 100 students, teachers, and staff members are also under a mandatory quarantine.

In a message on the district’s website, it says, “The District has determined that our best course of action is to cancel all in-person instruction and have all students in grades 5-12 continue to take part in 100 percent remote instruction. This is not an easy decision to make, but due to the amount of staff members under quarantine orders by the county Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, this is the best course of action for our Jr.-Sr. High School at this time.”

The following are the anticipated return-to-school plans for in-person instruction: