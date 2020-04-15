Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 12:30 p.m.
Wegmans reacts to huge demand in e-commerce

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewers have alerted us to some issues in contacting Instacart or in scheduling delivery times.

Wegmans advises customers using the Instacart grocery shopping and delivery service to use the “fastest possible ” option when choosing a delivery option on the Instacart app.

A spokesperson for the supermarket says the best advice is the ‘fastest possible’ option, look for times at the beginning of the day, and be open to flexible delivery windows, i.e. a 5-hour window versus a 1-hour one.

Because there are many new customers using Instacart, Wegmans has put together a web page called Ways We Can Help to assist consumers.

Wegmans is also now offering curbside pickup. It uses Instacart technology and uses Wegmans employees to do the shopping. The program debuted Tuesday at the DeWitt store and will arrive at other Syracuse area stores in the next few weeks.

Tuesday, after an inquiry by NewsChannel 9, Instacart reported it saw a 300% volume increase in the month of March over the same period last year, and said delivery availability had been impacted in its busiest communities and those hit hard by COVID-19.

The company said it was adding more shoppers and customer service people to cope with the increase in customers.

It added that reduced store hours, a 25% growth in the average order, bulk items and longer checkout lines had impacted delivery windows.

