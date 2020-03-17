Wegmans stores adjusting hours

(WSYR-TV) — Wegmans stores, regardless of where they are located, will all have uniform hours for the time being. The hours will now be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for all Wegmans stores.

All Market Café seating areas, All in-store Pubs, Select Burger Bars, Amore and Next Door will all temporarily be closed.

Wegmans is also limiting the amount of certain items a person can buy at one time. That information is here.

