Wegmans to install shields between cashiers, shoppers at registers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wegmans has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that they will be installing plastic shields between the cashier and shoppers in the check out lines at all Syracuse-area and Rochester-area stores.
Plans are underway to install these as concern grows over human contact when buying groceries. There is no word yet on when exactly these shields will be installed.
