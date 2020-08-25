WellNow Urgent Care announces rapid testing at Oswego Center

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Tuesday, WellNow Urgent Care will now offer COVID-19 rapid testing at its Oswego and Oneonta centers to symptomatic patients.

Tests will be administered and analyzed at the center. Patients will receive the test results in 15 minutes or less.

Testing will be offered seven days a week with no appointment, prescription or referral needed.

We continue to adapt WellNow Urgent Care’s services and offerings to best meet the needs of our communities during this pandemic. We’re proud to bring rapid molecular COVID-19 testing to our Oswego center so that communities can get information about their symptoms in real time. WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford

The new rapid test requires a nasal swab and patients will be given a full evaluation in advance of being tested.

All forms of COVID-19 testing are currently covered for patients that have insurance through the CARES Act.

Self-pay patients can receive a rapid test for $55 in addition to the base visit fee.