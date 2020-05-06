SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WellNow Urgent Care locations across Central New York are now offering two types of COVID-19 testing, the molecular (PCR) tests and blood antibody tests.
The molecular test, like a flu test, requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if a patient has COVID-19.
The antibody test uses a blood sample to determine the presence of antibodies in response to a recent or past COVID-19 infection. Antibody testing can help to identify potential plasma donors.
“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Central New York is a top priority right now,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D. “As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”
All patients will be screened in their car, provided a mask, and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.
Results from tests are expected within 3-5 days through an online portal.
Tests are available seven days a week with no appointments needed at the following locations:
Testing is available at the following Central New York locations:
- Auburn
- Cicero
- Clay
- DeWitt
- Fairmount
- Fayetteville
- Liverpool
- Oneida
- Oswego
- Rome
All WellNow locations continue to provide timely treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, strains, colds, and the flu, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing, and physicals. Patients are treated on a walk-in basis but may also check-in online or view up-to-date facility wait times directly on the company’s homepage. The company also offers telehealth visits through WellNow Virtual Medical.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- With in-person races cancelled, runners, walkers can take part in a virtual race across New York
- WellNow Urgent Care begins to offer COVID-19 testing, no appointment necessary
- Storm Team Academy: Polar Vortex
- Picture of the Day: 5/6/20
- Movie Guy Brian Miller Reviews “Extraction” And “Sonic The Hedgehog”
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App