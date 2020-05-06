WellNow Urgent Care begins to offer COVID-19 testing, no appointment necessary

A doctor shows a negative quick coronavirus test in a tent set up at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Venezuela is going about testing its citizens unlike any other country: Mass deployment of a rapid blood antibody test from China that checks for proteins that develop a week or more after someone is infected, while using on a much smaller scale the gold-standard nasal swab exam that detects the virus from the onset. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WellNow Urgent Care locations across Central New York are now offering two types of COVID-19 testing, the molecular (PCR) tests and blood antibody tests.

The molecular test, like a flu test, requires a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if a patient has COVID-19.

The antibody test uses a blood sample to determine the presence of antibodies in response to a recent or past COVID-19 infection. Antibody testing can help to identify potential plasma donors.

“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in Central New York is a top priority right now,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D. “As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”

All patients will be screened in their car, provided a mask, and brought directly to a private patient room for further evaluation and testing.

Results from tests are expected within 3-5 days through an online portal.

Testing is available at the following Central New York locations:

Auburn

Cicero

Clay

DeWitt

Fairmount

Fayetteville

Liverpool

Oneida

Oswego

Rome

All WellNow locations continue to provide timely treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, strains, colds, and the flu, while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing, and physicals. Patients are treated on a walk-in basis but may also check-in online or view up-to-date facility wait times directly on the company’s homepage. The company also offers telehealth visits through WellNow Virtual Medical.