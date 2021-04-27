WellNow Urgent Care in Liverpool offering COVID-19 vaccines

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WellNow Urgent Care is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its Liverpool location beginning Tuesday. Appointments are suggested and can be booked online but walk-ins are welcome too.

Vaccinations will take place during the following hours:

DATES TIMES Tuesday, April 27 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WellNow says additional appointment times and locations will be announced as more vaccines become available.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine is being offered at the Liverpool center, which requires two doses of the vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the first-dose appointment.