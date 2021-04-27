WellNow Urgent Care in Liverpool offering COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WellNow Urgent Care is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at its Liverpool location beginning Tuesday. Appointments are suggested and can be booked online but walk-ins are welcome too.

Vaccinations will take place during the following hours:

DATESTIMES
Tuesday, April 271 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, April 301 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 19 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 29 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, May 31 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WellNow says additional appointment times and locations will be announced as more vaccines become available.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine is being offered at the Liverpool center, which requires two doses of the vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will be made at the first-dose appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area