WellNow Urgent Care to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 5 locations in the Syracuse area

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR) — Beginning April 14, WellNow Urgent care will be offering COVID-19 vaccines at five new locations including Cicero, Clay, DeWitt, Fayetteville, and Liverpool.

WellNow is offering doses of the Moderna vaccine, which requires patients to receive two shots for the best effectiveness. Patients can make vaccine appointments through WellNow.com, and after their appointment is booked, they will receive a text message confirmation and will be prompted to fill out an e-registration form.

“After caring for our patients through some of the most difficult periods of the COVID-19 pandemic without ever closing our doors, it feels incredibly rewarding to now be part of the wider vaccination effort,” said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care.

Patients can find more information about vaccine sites and how to sign up for doses at Wellnow.com.