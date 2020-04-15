Live Now
Gov. Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefing set for 12:30 p.m.
Wells College donates medical supplies to Cayuga County

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wells College is answering Cayuga County’s request for medical supply donations.

As there are no athletic events or in-person classes taking place on the Wells College campus, the Biological & Chemical Sciences faculty and athletic training staff are giving their supplies to local first responders.

A donation of 27 boxes of gloves and 14 medical masks will be distributed to hospitals and nursing homes.

“It felt good to give valuable items to those who need them most,” said Zach VanNostrand, the College’s athletic trainer, who delivered the items to the county last week.

The College sends its thanks and gratitude to all fire and rescue, law enforcement and medical staff in our community for all of their hard work and dedication in fighting the pandemic.

If you would like to make a similar donation to Cayuga County, please call Harry Sherman at 315-702-7643.

