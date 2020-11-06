Wells College extends remote learning through November 15

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wells College has extended its pause on in-person learning and activities through November 15 after six more cases of COVID-19 were identified on campus. This extends remote learning by an additional week.

“Overnight we received more testing results and have learned of four additional positive COVID-19 cases on campus, in addition to the two cases we have previously reported,” wrote President Gibralter in his message to students, faculty and staff. “As of this writing, there are now six individuals in isolation. Contact tracing efforts have been underway since last night, and we have identified 12 other individuals who are in the process of being moved to precautionary quarantine.”

Students on campus are still being allowed outside, provided they are wearing masks at all times and following other precautionary measures. They are also able to pick up meals to go at the dining hall, but are being advised to remain in their rooms at all other times. Athletic facilities, Long Library, and the Well will remain closed throughout the duration of the campus pause.