Wells College suspends in-person activity after person on campus tests positive for COVID-19

AURORA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Wells College notified members of its campus community that a person on campus has tested positive for COVID-19. Beginning immediately, the college turned to remote learning through Sunday, November 8 and all on campus activities were suspended.

In a message to the community on Tuesday, President Jonathan Gibralter directed students to return to their residence hall rooms to self-quarantine, and said they should remain in their rooms except to go to testing or to pick up a to-go meal at the dining hall.

“While it is unfortunate that we have our first case of COVID-19 on campus, it is not a surprise given the recent surge in cases in our region and throughout the country. Since this summer we have had contingency plans in place to address our response to this type of situation, and we notified our campus community immediately this morning upon learning of the positive test result,” said Gibralter.