West Genesee High School students going remote Thursday and Friday

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High school students in the West Genesee Central School District will be learning remotely on Thursday and Friday after one of their students tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was last in school last Friday, October 16 and they are currently in isolation. The Onondaga County Health Department and the district are still investigating and contact tracing. All other district buildings are operating on their normal schedules.

