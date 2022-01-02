West Genesee students among first to receive free at-home COVID tests ahead of school on Monday

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Sunday morning, West Genesee students will be among the first in Central New York to receive free, at-home COVID test kits before heading back to school after winter break.

In a letter, Superintendent David Bills notified parents and families COVID test kits will be distributed at West Genesee High School. Each students will be given one test kit with two tests.

The distribution will be a drive-thru from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In order to lessen traffic, each West Genesee school has a designated pick-up time.

Those times are the following:

Stonehedge and Split Rock Elementary : 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. West Genesee Middle School and Onondaga Road Elementary: 11:00 a.m. to noon

11:00 a.m. to noon Camillus Middle School and East Hill Elementary : Noon to 1:00 p.m.

: Noon to 1:00 p.m. West Genesee High School: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Read the full letter from Superintendent Bills here:

The COVID test kits are from New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced approximately 6 million test kits will be distributed among school districts across the state.

