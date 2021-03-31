‘We’ve been vaccinated. Come on in.’ decals available for Oneida Co. businesses and residents

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has new decals that are being made available to businesses and residents to let customers, friends, and family know they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The key to pushing through to the other side of this pandemic is to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said. “Whether it’s expanding the eligibility to more of our community, reaching more people who have limited access to dosages or reassuring customers, family, and friends that our businesses and homes are safe and protected, we must move Oneida County forward.”

The decals say “We’ve been vaccinated. Come on in”. Picente says the initiative is to encourage people to visit local businesses and homes.

The stickers are free of charge and can be received by filling out a form with the county. Applications for the decals can be submitted here. The decals are expected to become available in the coming weeks as vaccine eligibility continues to expand throughout New York State.

The county says it will also establish an online list of participating businesses, which will have to self-attest monthly to stay on the list.