‘We’ve still got work to do’; Onondaga County hits record with 240 new COVID-19 cases

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another new record for new COVID-19 cases has been set in Onondaga County. County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to announce the county’s coronavirus data.

Some good news, no one died in the last 24 hours from the virus. The bad news: there are now 80 people hospitalized with the virus and 12 of those patients are in the ICU. McMahon has stated before there is a direct correlation with active cases and hospitalizations: the more active cases, the more hospitalizations.

Of the 240 new cases, 20 are related to senior facilities, three cases are related to travel and 217 cases are community spread. Included in the community spread numbers are 60 from higher education. McMahon said the increase in higher education may be caused by the fact many schools have begun testing students before sending them home for the winter break.

Also included in the community spread number is 24 cases related to K-12 schools. McMahon said a lot of kids are contracting COVID from home, as a household contact after a parent or other member of the family has tested positive for coronavirus.

The past few weeks, Onondaga County has seen an average of a 90% increase in its average caseload. McMahon said the county needs to work on staying out of the orange zone so businesses don’t suffer economically.

In an orange zone, businesses like gyms and hair salons will need to close. Restaurants will be limited to outdoor or takeout dining and schools will be forced to switch to a remote-learning format unless they can meet certain NYS guidelines.

“We’ve still got work to do,” said McMahon. “We need to be smart and mitigate social interactions.”

McMahon will hold another COVID-19 briefing Thursday at 3 p.m. NewsChannel 9 will stream the event live on LocalSYR.com.