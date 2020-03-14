Breaking News
First coronavirus-related death reported in NYS
Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

What about the HS sports spring season?

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School superintendents are also waiting for a decision on the spring sports season now that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled the winter sports post-season. There are so many questions on how teams, coaches, and players will navigate changes coming from coronavirus. Sports Director Steve Infanti met with the athletic director at CBA to see how they are handling the spring season right now.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local sports, follow Steve Infanti on Twitter @SteveInfantiNC9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected