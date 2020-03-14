What about the HS sports spring season?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — School superintendents are also waiting for a decision on the spring sports season now that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has canceled the winter sports post-season. There are so many questions on how teams, coaches, and players will navigate changes coming from coronavirus. Sports Director Steve Infanti met with the athletic director at CBA to see how they are handling the spring season right now.
