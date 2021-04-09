What does the vaccination expiration date mean on your COVID vaccination card?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of people in Central New York have been vaccinated and in order to get back to some sense of normalcy, you need to keep your card to show proof you’ve been vaccinated. On the card, you’ll see an expiration date. Some of you have contacted the Your Stories team wondering about it.

According to the New York State Health Department, the date on the sticker is the date by which the vaccine should be used. It really has no meaning after you’ve gotten the shot.

As far as the lot number that’s also on the card, that refers to the vile of vaccine given. Neither of those numbers has anything to do with immunity or the need for more doses.

Just a reminder, it is important to keep the vaccine cards. Some businesses and venues will need proof that you’re fully vaccinated.

You can get your vaccine card laminated for free at Staples and Office Depot.