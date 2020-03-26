What’s open at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While most retail establishments are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a few places doing business at Destiny USA, but it isn’t business as usual.
Restaurants:
PF Chang’s
- Hours: 11am – 9pm daily
- Entrance: Guests can enter through the Canyon wing main entrance at Hiawatha Blvd and then enter through the front door
- Service: PF Chang’s is offering free delivery for online orders through its website for the next two weeks
The Cheesecake Factory
- Hours: 11am – 9pm daily
- Entrance: Pick up is available via the Valet Parking Entrance only
- Service: Pickup and delivery available through DoorDash
World of Beer
- Monday – Wednesday: closed
- Thursday – Saturday: 3pm – 8pm
- Sunday: 1pm – 6pm
- Entrance: Pick up is available via the Valet Parking Entrance only
Retail:
Best Buy will reopen for curbside delivery Thursday, March 26th.
- Hours: 10am-6pm daily
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App