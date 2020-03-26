What’s open at Destiny USA

Live Now
Newsmakers with Dan Cummings; talking coronavirus and the impact on the health care system
Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While most retail establishments are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a few places doing business at Destiny USA, but it isn’t business as usual.

Restaurants:

PF Chang’s

  • Hours: 11am – 9pm daily
  • Entrance: Guests can enter through the Canyon wing main entrance at Hiawatha Blvd and then enter through the front door
  • Service: PF Chang’s is offering free delivery for online orders through its website for the next two weeks

The Cheesecake Factory

  • Hours: 11am – 9pm daily
  • Entrance: Pick up is available via the Valet Parking Entrance only
  • Service: Pickup and delivery available through DoorDash

World of Beer

  • Monday – Wednesday: closed
  • Thursday – Saturday: 3pm – 8pm
  • Sunday: 1pm – 6pm
  • Entrance: Pick up is available via the Valet Parking Entrance only

Retail:

Best Buy will reopen for curbside delivery Thursday, March 26th.

  • Hours: 10am-6pm daily

