Live Now
COVID-19 Town Hall

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Where to go to get restart questions and complaints heard

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Economic Development Team has set up ways for businesses and residents to contact them with questions and concerns during New York’s reopening.

Guidance regarding a business reopening, a place to ask questions and report complaints can be found at OnGovED.com.

Businesses with additional questions can email reopen@ongov.net or call 315-435-2210.

Residents concerned with businesses not following guidelines can fill out a complaint form by visiting Ongoved.com or by clicking here.

Many have sent complaints in regards to the Regional Farmers Market recently. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the Onondaga County Health Department is working with the Central New York Regional Market Authority on best practices and traffic patterns to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

McMahon said he’s received complaints about restaurants as well. He asks everyone within a business to wear masks, including restaurant workers in the back.

Onondaga County will give masks to any business that needs help supplying them to their employees.

Customers should also be wearing masks and respecting physical distancing guidelines. Governor Andrew Cuomo has made it an Executive Order.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected