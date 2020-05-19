Where to go to get restart questions and complaints heard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Economic Development Team has set up ways for businesses and residents to contact them with questions and concerns during New York’s reopening.

Guidance regarding a business reopening, a place to ask questions and report complaints can be found at OnGovED.com.

Businesses with additional questions can email reopen@ongov.net or call 315-435-2210.

Residents concerned with businesses not following guidelines can fill out a complaint form by visiting Ongoved.com or by clicking here.

Many have sent complaints in regards to the Regional Farmers Market recently. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the Onondaga County Health Department is working with the Central New York Regional Market Authority on best practices and traffic patterns to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

McMahon said he’s received complaints about restaurants as well. He asks everyone within a business to wear masks, including restaurant workers in the back.

Onondaga County will give masks to any business that needs help supplying them to their employees.

Customers should also be wearing masks and respecting physical distancing guidelines. Governor Andrew Cuomo has made it an Executive Order.