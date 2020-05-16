Which St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater shows are still on? Which are not?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With the fate of many large summer gatherings still up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a big question for Central New York remains. Will the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater be able to operate? If so, when and with what precautions?
A hand full of artists have preemptively cancelled their summer tours including the Black Keys and Kenny Chesney. Both had performances scheduled at the amphitheater.
An updated 2020 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater schedule can be found below.
Amid talk about reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned that ‘attractive nuisances’ that draw hundreds of people from other areas could pose a threat to public health.
As of May 16 however, no blanket policy for concert venues like the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater which is operated by Live Nation has been issued.
In response to the pandemic, Live Nation has implemented a new ‘Ticket Refund Plan.’
The plan includes instructions for ticket holders of cancelled, rescheduled, and postponed shows.
Cancelled Shows
- Live Nation says ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. If your show is at a Live Nation venue (like the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center) you will have 30 days to opt into receiving a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets.
Rescheduled Shows
- Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Live Nation says emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of their options.
Postponed Show
- If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, Live Nation says you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days have passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, a 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.
2020 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Concert Lineup
- May 30: Slipknot – Cancelled
- May 31: Zac Brown Band – Cancelled
- June 5: Sugarland – Cancelled
- June 23: Megadeth and Lamb of God
- June 26: KidzBop Live
- July 3: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood
- July 5: Doobie Brothers
- July 10: Tim McGraw
- July 19: matchbox twenty
- July 21: Dave Matthews Band – Rescheduled from July 22
- July 24: Chris Stapleton
- July 29: Nickelback
- July 30: Daryl Hall & John Oates
- August 1: Breaking Benjamin
- August 5: Foreigner
- August 6: Thomas Rhett – Rescheduled from June 11
- August 8: Disturbed
- August 13: Jason Aldean
- August 15: The Black Keys – Cancelled
- August 16: Goo Goo Dolls
- August 19: Santana – Earth, Wind, & Fire
- August 21: Incubus
- August 25: Ratt with Skid Row, Slaughter and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer
- August 20: Kenney Chesney – Postponed until 2021
- August 28: Sam Hunt
- September 6: Lady Antebellum
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Which St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater shows are still on? Which are not?
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16
- Horse racing tracks set to open June 1, no fans allowed
- Some Bills rookies getting a chance to work with QB Josh Allen in California
- Allen, rookies workout in Cali
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App