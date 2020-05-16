Which St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater shows are still on? Which are not?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With the fate of many large summer gatherings still up in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a big question for Central New York remains. Will the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater be able to operate? If so, when and with what precautions?

A hand full of artists have preemptively cancelled their summer tours including the Black Keys and Kenny Chesney. Both had performances scheduled at the amphitheater.

An updated 2020 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater schedule can be found below.

Amid talk about reopening, Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned that ‘attractive nuisances’ that draw hundreds of people from other areas could pose a threat to public health.

As of May 16 however, no blanket policy for concert venues like the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater which is operated by Live Nation has been issued.

In response to the pandemic, Live Nation has implemented a new ‘Ticket Refund Plan.’

The plan includes instructions for ticket holders of cancelled, rescheduled, and postponed shows.

Cancelled Shows

Live Nation says ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. If your show is at a Live Nation venue (like the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake Amphitheater, and Saratoga Performing Arts Center) you will have 30 days to opt into receiving a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets.

Rescheduled Shows

Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Live Nation says emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of their options.

Postponed Show

If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, Live Nation says you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced. If 60 days have passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, a 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.

2020 St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Concert Lineup

May 30: Slipknot – Cancelled

May 31: Zac Brown Band – Cancelled

June 5: Sugarland – Cancelled

June 23: Megadeth and Lamb of God

June 26: KidzBop Live

July 3: Steely Dan with Steve Winwood

July 5: Doobie Brothers

July 10: Tim McGraw

July 19: matchbox twenty

July 21: Dave Matthews Band – Rescheduled from July 22

July 24: Chris Stapleton

July 29: Nickelback

July 30: Daryl Hall & John Oates

August 1: Breaking Benjamin

August 5: Foreigner

August 6: Thomas Rhett – Rescheduled from June 11

August 8: Disturbed

August 13: Jason Aldean

August 15: The Black Keys – Cancelled

August 16: Goo Goo Dolls

August 19: Santana – Earth, Wind, & Fire

August 21: Incubus

August 25: Ratt with Skid Row, Slaughter and Cinderella’s Tom Keifer

August 20: Kenney Chesney – Postponed until 2021

August 28: Sam Hunt

September 6: Lady Antebellum

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9