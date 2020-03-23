White House assures assistance in coronavirus pandemic

UNITED STATES (ABC News) — Overnight, President Trump announced that the National Guard will be deployed to three states hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak: New York, California, and Washington state.

“The federal government has deployed hundreds of tons of supplies from our national stocks pile to locations with the greatest need,” Trump said.

The president also revealed that makeshift hospitals will be built in those states to accommodate the growing number of cases. Four of those makeshift hospitals will be built in the New York area, providing another 1,000 beds. Eight will be built in California and four in Washington state.

And the administration is promising it will send hospitals respirators and personal protective gear, such as masks and gowns.

Trump said, “So far delivered to New York, and this is the 19th. We had the N95 respirators: 186,416 delivered.”

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the first senator has tested positive for COVID-19: Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Senator Mitt Romney is now going into quarantine after recently coming into contact with Paul.

Negotiations over a $2 trillion stimulus bill to help the economy recover from the outbreak are hitting a roadblock. Democrats say the two sides are still far apart, taking issue with key elements of the bill, including a $500 billion relief fund for corporations without any protections for workers.

“And what it has is, for instance, a giant, giant corporate bailout fund with no accountability,” Senator Charles Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists the bill is moving forward.

McConnell said, “We’re fiddling here, fiddling with the emotions of the American people, fiddling with the markets.”

The Senate plans to vote Monday on that relief bill, but with at least five senators now in isolation, there are growing calls for lawmakers to be able to vote on that bill remotely.

