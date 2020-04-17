WHO: Drinking alcohol will not kill the virus in your body

(WSYR-TV) — The World Health Organization wants everyone to know drinking alcohol won’t kill the coronavirus.

That is because, even though alcohol of certain strengths can kill the virus on surfaces, it doesn’t work that way in your body.

It’s actually the opposite. Alcohol consumption weakens your immune system and gives the virus a leg up.

You may wonder how much alcohol is safe to drink. According to WHO, the answer is none. The organization is encouraging governments to enforce measures to limit alcohol consumption.