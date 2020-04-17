WHO: Drinking alcohol will not kill the virus in your body

(WSYR-TV) — The World Health Organization wants everyone to know drinking alcohol won’t kill the coronavirus.
That is because, even though alcohol of certain strengths can kill the virus on surfaces, it doesn’t work that way in your body.
It’s actually the opposite. Alcohol consumption weakens your immune system and gives the virus a leg up.
You may wonder how much alcohol is safe to drink. According to WHO, the answer is none. The organization is encouraging governments to enforce measures to limit alcohol consumption.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country
- Coronavirus crisis: President Trump looks to lawmakers for help reopening economy
- Madison County Public Health Director speaks about the county’s coronavirus response
- Debate continues on call for mail-in voting for November election
- COVID-19 impact on Syracuse University
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App