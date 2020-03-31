Whole Foods workers holding sick-out strike, demanding better conditions during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Some Whole Foods workers are holding a sick-out strike on Tuesday at locations around the country.
The employees are demanding better conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their demands include getting double pay for the hazards of working during the outbreak.
They also want sick pay for workers who choose to self-quarantine or isolate instead of coming in to work.
They are also asking for the immediate shutdown of any store where a worker tests positive for the virus.
