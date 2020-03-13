Closings
Why are we going mad at the supermarket?

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

It doesn’t matter which supermarket or big box discounter you shop, this week they have one thing in common.

Big crowds and empty shelves.

It looks like it is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving combined with the forecast for a blizzard.

The high demand items: hand sanitzer, disinfectant wipes, alcohol, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Also popular according to Wegmans is what it calls shelf-stable food products.

Many retailers are placing restrictions on the purchase of high demand items.

So why are we compelled to rush to the stores and stock up?

We talked with  Prof. Patrick Penfield  of the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University who teaches about supply chain practice.

Links to retailers COVID-19 pages:

Wegmans
Tops
Price Chopper/Market 32
Walmart

