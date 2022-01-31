With a lower positivity rate and demand for testing down, Oneida Co. trending in the right direction

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we have all experienced throughout the pandemic, things can change quickly. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is hopeful about where things stand. Right now, the county has a 9.5% positivity rate.

“We were in the 13, 14 percent range before and throughout this,” Picente explained.

Picente said around Christmas and the New Year, on any given day, the some of daily cases ranges were between 500 and 700.

“The last couple of days we’ve been in the 150s,” Picente added, “It’s funny what used to be a high number is now the low number.”

Last week, Oneida County announced it would stop its testing at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, and Utica National Insurance Group in New Hartford due to lack of demand.

“When the numbers were so high at the end of December and into January, there was a great demand for tests. We began testing sites,” Picente explained. “As quick as they jumped and stayed there for the longest time as quick as they dropped back down.”

He said things are moving in the right direction, but the virus hasn’t gone away completely. His message is for people to be respectful.

“For everyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask, someone does want to wear a mask. For everyone who doesn’t want to get vaccinated, someone does,” Picente said.

He said that will help make it easier for everyone as we all look forward to returning to normalcy.

Oneida County’s boost vaccination incentive program has ended. Leaders are calling it a success because $3.25 million was awarded to more than 32,000 people and all of that was spent with local businesses.