With in-person races cancelled, runners, walkers can take part in a virtual race across New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Road races, from the most laid-back charity fundraisers to highly competitive events, have either been delayed or cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

Some of the races have gone virtual like the Mountain Goat Run in Syracuse and the upcoming Paige’s Butterfly Run. Now there is a new race designed strictly to be virtual.

The OneNY race is a 1,000k or 500k run/walk designed to cover the distance from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point on the eastern tip of Long Island.

The 500k emulates the distance between Albany and Buffalo.

The idea is to walk or run the distance on your own, in your own community between May 15 and August 31.

That averages out to 44 miles per week for the 1000k and 22 miles a week for the 500k.

Those who register for the virtual race and complete the required distances receive a hoodie, neck gaiter, and finisher medal.

OneNY is organized by Upstate Event Management, the same organization that hosts the Syracuse Half Marathon in November.

It is raising money for Direct Relief which is using funds in the battle against COVID-19.

Registration is $60 and you can sign up here.

