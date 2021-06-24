Women express concerns that vaccine could impact fertility

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ashley Nemier looks forward to being a mom one day. That’s why she’s hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine right now.

“I myself have an autoimmune disease and I have PCOS and that right there kind of adds a challenge to me possibly getting pregnant in the future,” Nemier said, “And that’s all I’ve ever wanted is to be a mom, so I don’t want to jeopardize that by adding one more thing to the mix.”

Dr. John Bowen, Medical Director of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Director at St. Joseph’s Health says he knows there is a concern, but the vaccine has no impact on fertility.

“There’s good data that it doesn’t increase miscarriage rates,” Dr. Bowen said, “There’s no difference in miscarriage rates or in pregnancy complications, gestational diabetes, growth restrictions, preeclampsia and other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.”

Nemier said she’s seen online postings from women saying the vaccine caused their menstrual cycle to be irregular. Dr. Bowen said while there have been anecdotal reports of irregularities, they haven’t been clearly linked. He did say if you are pregnant, getting COVID-19 is a concern.

“We were concerned that like other respiratory illnesses, like seasonal influenza, we know, is pregnant women are more susceptible to influenza, and they can be much more severely impacted than non-pregnant people. The fear was COVID would be very similar.” Dr. John Bowen, Medical Director of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Director at St. Joseph’s Health

Nemier said she doesn’t want to say she’ll never get the vaccine, just right now it’s still too new for her.

Dr. Bowen encouraged anyone with questions about the vaccine to talk with their doctor. He said you can find more information on his office’s website: https://www.afwomensmed.com/news/