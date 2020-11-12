Workers at USPS location on Taft Road test positive for COVID-19

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service has confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that six employees of the Taft Road facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The spokesperson said the USPS is working with the Onondaga County Health Department, and no community exposures have been identified.

“We continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC for such issues as cleaning regimens and PPE,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to discuss our mutual responsibilities to adhere to social distancing, wearing masks, wiping down common-use equipment, and respecting cues in cafeterias, break areas, and locker rooms for safe spacing. We take this very seriously.”

