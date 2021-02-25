Working to build trust in communities of color, especially when it comes to COVID vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The demand for the COVID vaccine far outweighs the supply, but making the vaccine accessible to communities of color and building trust is crucial moving forward.

Pastor Daren C. Jaime of the People’s AME Zion Church played a vital role in the City of Syracuse’s first COVID vaccine pop up site one month ago. But he agrees that there still needs to be a push for getting shots in people’s arms.

“The challenge is that there’s demand but not enough supply,” Pastor Jaime said. “And so we have to wait until the supply comes and when those come, we want to make sure that especially those who are the most vulnerable and those that are at the most risk, if they desire to have a shot, they’re able to receive a shot.”

Pastor Jaime also referred to communities of color that have been hardest hit by this pandemic. But those areas have longstanding challenges aside from COVID, like access to resoures.

“Some people don’t have the ability to make it to the state fairgrounds. You’d be surprised, so many people don’t have the ability to make it down to the OnCenter or even go as far as the OnCenter,” Pastor Jaime said. “But to have pop-ups available in your community, that’s really a blessing.”

When asked what what is his words of encouragement for members of the community to build trust with this vaccine, Pastor Jaime replied, “I think the trust is being built because there are credible messengers out there. I’ve been blessed to be considered a credible messenger and to be able to share with my congregation and my community the importance, that I feel, of being vaccinated. And also to provide them with the necessary information because ultimately, we don’t want people making decisions just based on if Pastor Jamie says so. We want them to make the decision because they have the informed information.”

And that is something the City of Syracuse is aiming to do, too.

“Really trying to emphasize to individuals make sure that they have accurate information that they can make informed personal health decisions around the vaccine,” said Sharon Owens, Deputy Mayor of the City of Syracuse.

Bridging the gape to get more people vaccinated.

Pastor Jaime hasn’t heard of any more pop-ups happening at his church, but the deputy mayor says more are expected to happen across the city.