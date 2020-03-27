World Theatre Day can still be celebrated, despite COVID-19 closing curtains

(WSYR-TV) — The lights are dim on Broadway after the coronavirus closed curtains on performances, so on World Theatre Day, it might be difficult to find a show to attend.
World Theatre Day is meant to celebrate the art of live theatre. Actors, directors and production assistants pour their hearts and souls into performances.
Since shows around the country are canceled because of the coronavirus, you can support the arts through various nonprofits or buy tickets for when theatres reopen.
After all, the show must go on.
