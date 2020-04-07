Xerox working to produce up to 1M ventilators

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2008 file photo the Xerox Corporation Headquarters is seen in Norwalk, Conn. Xerox Corp. fell to a loss in the first quarter Friday, April 23, 2010, because of one-time costs related to layoffs and its acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services Inc. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, file)

(WSYR-TV) — A company with strong ties to Upstate New York is working to mass produce ventilators.

Xerox is working with Vortran Medical Technology to produce up to one million ventilators over the coming months.

The Go-2-Vent is not a replacement for standard ICU ventilators, but are helpful for patients who either don’t yet need that level of care or are coming off a ventilator.

Xerox announced that the company will produce the devices at its facility outside of Rochester, while Vortran continues to make them in Sacramento, California.