Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Xerox working to produce up to 1M ventilators

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2008 file photo the Xerox Corporation Headquarters is seen in Norwalk, Conn. Xerox Corp. fell to a loss in the first quarter Friday, April 23, 2010, because of one-time costs related to layoffs and its acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services Inc. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, file)

(WSYR-TV) — A company with strong ties to Upstate New York is working to mass produce ventilators.

Xerox is working with Vortran Medical Technology to produce up to one million ventilators over the coming months.

The Go-2-Vent is not a replacement for standard ICU ventilators, but are helpful for patients who either don’t yet need that level of care or are coming off a ventilator.

Xerox announced that the company will produce the devices at its facility outside of Rochester, while Vortran continues to make them in Sacramento, California.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected