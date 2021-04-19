YMCA partners with Kinney Drugs to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Nurse prepares vaccine

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — The YMCA of Central New York is partnering with Kinney Drugs to serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites, to ensure all people have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are necessary and are available for anyone who is 18 years and older who has not received a vaccine yet.

  • Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    YMCA Northside Women’s Wellness Center
    511 Butternut Street, Syracuse
    Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-WWC
    (This site will be open to people of all genders for this time period.)
  • Tuesday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Northwest Family YMCA
    8040 River Road, Baldwinsville
    Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-NW
  • Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Hal Welsh East Area Family YMCA
    200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville
    Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-East 

Participants will need to bring their driver’s license or another form of legal identification to prove their date of birth. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first appointment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area