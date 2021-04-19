YMCA partners with Kinney Drugs to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The YMCA of Central New York is partnering with Kinney Drugs to serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites, to ensure all people have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are necessary and are available for anyone who is 18 years and older who has not received a vaccine yet.

Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

YMCA Northside Women’s Wellness Center

511 Butternut Street, Syracuse

Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-WWC

(This site will be open to people of all genders for this time period.)



Northwest Family YMCA

8040 River Road, Baldwinsville

Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-NW



Hal Welsh East Area Family YMCA

200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville

Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-East

Participants will need to bring their driver’s license or another form of legal identification to prove their date of birth. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first appointment.