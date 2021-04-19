YMCA partners with Kinney Drugs to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(WSYR-TV) — The YMCA of Central New York is partnering with Kinney Drugs to serve as COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites, to ensure all people have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are necessary and are available for anyone who is 18 years and older who has not received a vaccine yet.
- Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
YMCA Northside Women’s Wellness Center
511 Butternut Street, Syracuse
Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-WWC
(This site will be open to people of all genders for this time period.)
- Tuesday, April 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Northwest Family YMCA
8040 River Road, Baldwinsville
Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-NW
- Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hal Welsh East Area Family YMCA
200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville
Register at https://kinneydrugs.as.me/YMCA-East
Participants will need to bring their driver’s license or another form of legal identification to prove their date of birth. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first appointment.