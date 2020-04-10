Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Zillow: New home listings down nearly 57 percent

Coronavirus
In this Friday, July 19, 2019 photo, a for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Miami. On Tuesday, July 23, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in June. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking to buy a new home you might have a hard time finding the perfect place.

That’s because new listings are down 27 percent compared to a year ago.

That’s according to new data released by real estate database Zillow. Spring is usually prime season for home sales.

Zillow said the drop is especially noticeable in cities hit hard by coronavirus.

As of April 5, new listings were down nearly 57 percent in New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

New home listings were higher in just two of the Metropolitan areas that Zillow examined: Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

