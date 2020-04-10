Zillow: New home listings down nearly 57 percent

(WSYR-TV) — If you are looking to buy a new home you might have a hard time finding the perfect place.
That’s because new listings are down 27 percent compared to a year ago.
That’s according to new data released by real estate database Zillow. Spring is usually prime season for home sales.
Zillow said the drop is especially noticeable in cities hit hard by coronavirus.
As of April 5, new listings were down nearly 57 percent in New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
New home listings were higher in just two of the Metropolitan areas that Zillow examined: Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.
