CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Health Dept. and Guthrie are asking residents to play an active role in the health of their community by participating in the Community Health Assessment Survey.

The survey takes only 10-minutes and the results of your answers will help health care leaders determine the appropriate steps to meet the health needs of the community. The survey is anonymous.

This survey takes place once every three years as part of a New York State requirement.

“This really is an opportunity for community members to become involved in providing information that they feel is important,” said Nicole Anjeski, Cortland County Public Health Director. “The community health assessment describes the health of the community by presenting information on health status, community health needs, resources and the current local health problems that identify target populations that could be or are at an increased risk for poor health outcomes.”

The survey is open now through April 3 and can be found on the Cortland County Health Department website and Facebook page or Guthrie’s website and Facebook page.

You can also expect to see the Health Department at community events and businesses increase survey participation.

As an added benefit, residents who complete the survey will be redirected to another site for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Individuals without access to the internet or those who need assistance filling out the survey should call the Cortland County Health Department at 607-756-3442. To take part in this survey online, click here.