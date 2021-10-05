Cortland’s Renzi Cancer Center helps patients avoid traveling long distances for treatment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center is more than a brand new building. It now offers the latest technology to treat cancer.

“We have a brand new Linear Accelerator which is the piece of equipment we use to deliver radiation treatment for patients with cancer,” said Radiation Oncologist Dr. Nathan Goldman. “About 50% of patients with cancer kind of touch radiation therapy or get involved with radiation.”

Before this, patients who received this particular treatment had to travel 40 minutes to Syracuse or to sites in the Southern Tier.

“When patients need radiation, they’re often coming for weeks of treatment,” Dr. Goldman added, “And this is daily treatment, Monday through Friday.”

It’s a $10.6 million facility that also has 10 chemotherapy infusion chairs, among other services. All giving patients some added convenience. It’s also helpful for providers.

“Sometimes our radiologists are doing particular procedures on them,” said Chief of Hematology/Oncology and Chair of Oncology Services, Dr. Philip Lowry. “They’re primary care physicians may have concerns or issues they’re sharing with us. There’s a lot of back and forth that has to be optimized to truly understand what the patient’s needs are.”

While this space is new, the team’s mission remains the same.

“Being successful with cancer is making sure they get all they can out of life that the cancer will let them get,” said Dr. Lowry. “Even if they aren’t cured of their disease, if we’ve done something to help them go to another baseball game, or attend another family reunion or see a graduation or watch one more birthday for their children that’s pretty important.”

The center is named for Nicholas Renzi of Cortland. He donated $1 million dollars to honor his late wife, Agnes and help those battling cancer.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in September, but this week it opened to patients.