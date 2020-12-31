(WSYR-TV) — Precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus –wearing masks, maintaining distance, and practicing good hygiene– have added benefits. One Albany doctor says this is one of New York’s calmest flu seasons he’s seen in years.
“In my practice, we’re seeing very little illness, very little snot noses, and schmutz coming out of noses and coughing because people are behaving. So this is good! This is very, very good!” says Dr. James Saperstone, a pediatrician at Community Care Physicians.
Although New York is still far from peak season, the data shows cases are down by thousands. 2019 saw a high of more than 5,000 flu cases in one week but 2020 has a low of only 304.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Friday night into the start of Saturday for much of CNY
- Shooting on Syracuse’s Northside sends man to hospital with serious gunshot wound
- Clinton Square tree will go dark this weekend to honor victims of COVID-19
- Minimum-wage workers see a bump in pay in 2021
- Flu cases in New York close to record-lows
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App