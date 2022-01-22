Goji Berries sold in New York recalled due to possible severe allergic reactions

NEW YORK (WWTI) — BCS International Corp. is recalling several of their “Dr. Snack Goji Berry” products that have been sold in New York and other states.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall comes after routine sampling was performed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors. The sampling revealed that sulfites were present in the products. This caused concern as they are not declared on the label.

The FDA explained that the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. The analysis of the “Dr. Snack Goji Berry” revealed they contained 13.6 milligrams per serving. However, no illnesses or allergic reactions involving the product have been reported to date.

As a result, the company recalled its 4.5-ounce, 6-ounce, and 9-ounce containers and 5-pound packages of “Dr. Snack Goji Berry” food treats. The product comes in clear plastic containers and 5-pound cardboard boxes marked with UPC Codes 80555492205, 80555493218, 80555494216, or 80555470198.

Consumers who have purchased 4.5-ounce, 6-ounce, or 9-ounce containers or 5-pound packages of “Dr. Snack Goji Berry” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information about the product and the recall can be found on the FDA website.