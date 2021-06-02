Madison County announces the return of their immunization clinics

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County is bringing back its regular immunization clinics.

The clinics will be held Friday, June 11 from 1:30 p.m. -3:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 24 from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be welcomed too.

If you miss out on these June clinics, you can schedule an appointment for two clinics on Friday, July 16 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 from 3 p.m. -5:30 p.m.

Clinics are head at the Health Department at 138 North Street, Building 5 in Wampsville, NY. For more info, call (315)366-2848.

Reminder, Madison County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics continue to be held in Oneida and Wampsville, and are held at different times than the regular immunization clinics. Please visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information for upcoming COVID-19 clinics.